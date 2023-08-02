New Suit - Contract

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against ServiceTitan Inc. on Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court arising from a custom software development project. The suit, filed on behalf of Jan-Pro Franchising International Inc., seeks $4 million in damages after ServiceTitan allegedly failed to produce a commercially viable product. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03411, Jan-Pro Franchising International, Inc. v. ServiceTitan, Inc.

August 02, 2023, 11:17 AM

Jan-Pro Franchising International, Inc.

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

ServiceTitan, Inc.

