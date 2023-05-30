Jan. 6 Rioters Rake in Thousands in Donations; Now the U.S. ...

News From Law.com

Less than two months after he pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol, Texas resident Daniel Goodwyn appeared on Tucker Carlson's then-Fox News show and promoted a website where supporters could donate money to Goodwyn and other rioters whom the site called "political prisoners." The Justice Department now wants Goodwyn to give up more than $25,000 he raised — part of a growing effort by the government to prevent rioters from being able to personally profit from it.

District of Columbia

May 30, 2023, 4:17 PM

