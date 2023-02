News From Law.com

The committee has proven a fertile recruiting ground for law firms: Aganga-Williams is the third lawyer on the committee to join a Big Law firm this month, following Willkie Farr & Gallagher's addition of Timothy Heaphy and Soumya Dayananda on February 13. Meanwhile, eleven other committee attorneys have joined law firms after working on the committee.

Legal Services - Large Law

February 22, 2023, 12:08 PM