Jan. 6 Committee Counsel Returns to McGuireWoods | Law.com R...

As investigations into the Jan. 6 attack on Congress wind down ahead of the release of the final report, McGuireWoods this week regained a former white collar lawyer who served on the investigative staff of the House select committee for the last 14 months. Partner Casey Lucier resumed private practice Monday at her former firm, where she previously worked as a mid-level associate starting in 2014 and became partner in 2019. Based in Washington D.C. and Richmond, Virginia, Lucier said her practice will see her counsel institutional clients through government investigations and antitrust matters.

December 14, 2022, 2:54 PM