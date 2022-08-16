New Suit

Wholesale food distributor Supervalu, United Natural Foods and William Percy Johnson Jr. were sued Tuesday in Maryland District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The lawsuit was brought by Stein Mitchell Beato & Missner and Morelli Law Firm on behalf of Bernard Jammet and Mary Christine Jammet. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02064, Jammet et al v. United Natural Foods, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 16, 2022, 1:56 PM