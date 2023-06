Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Friday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against PHH Mortgage Corp. and Western Progressive to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Jasper Jamison on behalf of himself and Chelsea Jamison. The case is 3:23-cv-02757, Jamison et al v. PHH Mortgage Corporation et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 02, 2023, 9:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Chelsea Jamison

Jasper Jamison

defendants

PHH Mortgage Corporation

Western Progressive LLC

defendant counsels

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action