Partner G. Craig Smith of Manning & Kass, Ellrod, Ramirez, Trester has entered an appearance for the County of Riverside, its Sheriff's Department and other defendants in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The complaint was filed Feb. 13 in California Central District Court by the McCune Law Group on behalf of a formerly incarcerated individual who contends that the defendants violated his Eighth and Fourteenth Amendment rights. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jesus G. Bernal, is 5:24-cv-00352, Jamil Anglin v. County of Riverside et al.

March 29, 2024, 12:33 PM

Jamil Anglin

Mccune Law Group, Apc

Mccune Law Group Apc

Captain James Krachmer

Chad Bianco

Chief Chad Bianco

County of Riverside

David Holm

Does

Edward Delgado

James Krachmer

Riverside County Sheriff s Department

Sheriff Chad Bianco

Manning & Kass, Ellrod, Ramirez, Trester

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation