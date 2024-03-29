Partner G. Craig Smith of Manning & Kass, Ellrod, Ramirez, Trester has entered an appearance for the County of Riverside, its Sheriff's Department and other defendants in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The complaint was filed Feb. 13 in California Central District Court by the McCune Law Group on behalf of a formerly incarcerated individual who contends that the defendants violated his Eighth and Fourteenth Amendment rights. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jesus G. Bernal, is 5:24-cv-00352, Jamil Anglin v. County of Riverside et al.
Government
March 29, 2024, 12:33 PM