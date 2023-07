Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cassiday Schade on Tuesday removed a lawsuit alleging breach of employment contract against Xceedance and certain high-level employees to Indiana Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Robert W. York & Associates on behalf of Rex James, a former Xceedance vice president of business development seeking $806,000 in allegedly unpaid commission. The case is 1:23-cv-01214, James v. Xceedance Inc et al.

Business Services

July 11, 2023, 3:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Rex James

defendants

Arun Balakrishnan

Sachin Kulkarni

Travis Macmillan

Wendy Trudeau

Xceedance Inc

defendant counsels

Cassiday Schade

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract