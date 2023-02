New Suit - Employment

Walmart was sued Tuesday in South Carolina District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The court action was filed by the Nauheim Law Office and A Better Balance on behalf of Virginia James, who claims that she was terminated after the denial of accommodations for her multiple chronic health conditions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00633, James v. Wal-Mart Stores East, LP et al.