Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hanson Bridgett on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Twenty-First Century Fox and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Javanmardi Law and Holmquist Law on behalf of a freelance film lighting technician who contends that he was not fully compensated for his work with Fox, and was wrongfully terminated due to the defendants misunderstanding regarding his right to work under an O-1 nonimmigrant visa. The case is 2:22-cv-08468, James v. Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation et al.