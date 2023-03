New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Bursor & Fisher filed a consumer class action Thursday in New York Southern District Court against fashion label Tory Burch LLC. The court action contends that Tory Burch overcharges tax on products purchased online that are shipped to Missouri customers from out-of-state facilities. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02030, James v. Tory Burch, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 09, 2023, 7:42 PM