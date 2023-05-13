New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

NextGen Healthcare Inc., a provider of electronic health record software, was hit with a data breach class action on Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, backed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and The Finley Firm, follows NextGen's April 2023 notification that it was subject to a cyberattack impacting more than 1 million individuals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02137, James v. NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

Health Care

May 13, 2023, 11:14 AM

Plaintiffs

Jonethan James

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

The Finley Firm, P.C.

defendants

NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract