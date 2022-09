New Suit - Class Action

The National Football League was slapped with a digital privacy class action Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise, alleges that the defendant violated the Video Privacy Act by disclosing NFL.com users' private viewing information with third party Meta Platforms. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04984, James v. National Football League.