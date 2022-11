New Suit - Employment

Five Below, a teen-centric discount retailer with more than 1,000 U.S. locations, and Hamilton Crawford were sued Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court over alleged pregnancy-based employment discrimination. The court action was brought by Phillips & Associates on behalf of Jalisa James. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07244, James v. Five Below, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 30, 2022, 4:31 AM