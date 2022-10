New Suit

Holland America Line, a Seattle-based cruise line owned by Carnival Corp., and other defendants were hit with a personal injury lawsuit Tuesday in Washington Western District Court. The case was filed by Fury Duarte P.S. on behalf of Mary J. James. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01473, James v. Cruiseport Curacao C.V. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

October 18, 2022, 3:25 PM