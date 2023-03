New Suit - Employment

CBRE Group, a commercial real estate and investment services firm, was sued Thursday in Arizona District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff who claims that she was wrongfully terminated as a result of race-based employment discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00421, James v. CBRE Incorporated.

Real Estate

March 09, 2023, 7:50 PM