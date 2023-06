New Suit - Employment Discrimination

California Pizza Kitchen was sued Thursday in Florida Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed by the Berman Law Firm who alleges that he was terminated due to his race. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01226, James v. California Pizza Kitchen, Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 01, 2023, 3:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Davey James

defendants

California Pizza Kitchen, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination