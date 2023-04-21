Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Winston & Strawn on Friday removed a digital privacy class action against Allstate and market analytics company Heap Inc. to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Berman Tabacco, Jinks Crow & Dickson, Irby Law and Methvin Terrell Yancey Stephens & Miller, accuses the defendants of using 'session replay' software to collect and store the clicks, keystrokes and other private information of consumers who apply online for an insurance quote. The case is 3:23-cv-01931, James v. Allstate Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

April 21, 2023, 4:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Conrad James

defendants

Allstate Insurance Company

Heap Inc.

defendant counsels

Winston & Strawn

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims