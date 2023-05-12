Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Holland & Knight on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Rehabilitation Centers LLC, Acadia Healthcare and other defendants to Mississippi Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Hawkins Law and Joshua P. Ginn PLLC on behalf of a former supervisor who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for reporting that a co-worker was hitting a child at the defendants' facility. The case is 3:23-cv-00302, James v. Rehabilitation Centers LLC et al.

Health Care

May 12, 2023, 8:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Vicki L. James

Plaintiffs

Hawkins Law, PC

Joshua P. Ginn Attorney At Law, PLLC

defendants

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. et al.

Pedronia Winn

Rehabilitation Center

defendant counsels

Copeland Cook Taylor Bush

Holland & Knight

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches