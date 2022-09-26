James Sues Crypto Company Nexo Under Investor Protection Law...

News From Law.com

In a lawsuit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court Monday, state Attorney General Letitia James accused the cryptocurrency company Nexo of violating New York law by acting as an unregistered broker of securities and commodities. James sued Nexo under the Martin Act, New York's "blue sky" law aimed at protecting investors from fraud, and another state law dealing with "repeated and persistent fraud." State securities regulators in California, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Washington and Vermont also each filed their own administrative actions against Nexo.

Cryptocurrency

September 26, 2022, 5:47 PM