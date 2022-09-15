New Suit - Securities

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith filed a securities lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court against Kible Inc., a functional processor developer, and its two co-founders. The suit, brought on behalf of John Davis, Rick Goerner and James Peterson, contends that the plaintiffs were fraudulently induced into investing $240,000 in Kible. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-01677, James Peterson et al v. Kible, Inc. et al.

Technology

September 15, 2022, 8:29 AM