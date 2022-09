News From Law.com

State Attorney General Letitia James' pledge to probe former President Donald Trump's business dealings before she even set foot in office could make her vulnerable to an upset in her bid for reelection on Nov. 8, said New York Law School professor Rebecca Roiphe. On the other hand, James' opponent, Republican Michael Henry, appears to lack experience in the public arena, a weakness for the Queens commercial litigator.

September 30, 2022, 5:38 PM