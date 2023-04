Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Marriott International to Oregon District Court. The suit was filed by Lafky & Lafky on behalf of a plaintiff claiming disability bias and retaliation. The case is 3:23-cv-00628, James-Lecoq v. Marriott International, Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 28, 2023, 8:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Myrielle James-Lecoq

Plaintiffs

Lafky & Lafky

defendants

Marriott International, Inc.

Marriot International Administrative Services, Inc.

Residence Inn by Marriot, LLC

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination