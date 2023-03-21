Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Litchfield Cavo on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against gym chain Life Time Inc. and fitness equipment manufacturer Technogym USA to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Taxman, Pollock, Murray & Bekkerman on behalf of James Krusenoski, who alleges that he suffered injuries after falling off of a Technogym stationary bicycle at a Life Time gym. The Law Office of Eugena Whitson-Owen is representing Technogym. The case is 1:23-cv-01772, James Krusenoski v. LTF Club Operations Company, Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

March 21, 2023, 6:53 PM

Plaintiffs

James Krusenoski

defendants

LTF Club Operations Company, Inc.

defendant counsels

Litchfield Cavo

nature of claim: 245/for product liability claims