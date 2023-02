Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Phelps Dunbar on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AXA subsidiary XL Specialty Insurance to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, for property damage claims arising from Hurricane Laura, was filed by the Merlin Law Group on behalf of James H. Fontenot Construction Inc. The case is 2:23-cv-00247, James H. Fontenot Construction, Inc. v. XL Specialty Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 23, 2023, 7:30 PM