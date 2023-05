New Suit - Privacy Class Action

The Walt Disney Company was hit with a digital privacy class action on Monday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher, accuses Disney of violating the California Invasion of Privacy Act by sharing users' clicks, keystrokes and other information with Oracle through tracking pixels on ESPN.com. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02500, James et al. v. Walt Disney Co.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 22, 2023, 8:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Amin James

David Sevesind

Bursor & Fisher

defendants

The Walt Disney Company

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims