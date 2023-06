New Suit - Contract

Potter Anderson & Corroon filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Delaware District Court on behalf of Core2000 LLC and Robert Scot James. The suit accuses Honors Holdings LLC of failing to pay $5.5 million in deferred payments for the purchase of the plaintiff's Orangetheory fitness studios. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00591, James et al v. Honors Holdings, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 01, 2023, 5:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Core2000 LLC

Robert Scot James

Plaintiffs

Potter Anderson & Corroon

defendants

Honors Holdings, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract