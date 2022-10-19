New Suit - Contract

First American Financial, a publicly traded financial services company, was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in South Carolina District Court. The complaint, brought by Finkel Law Firm on behalf of James B. Nutter & Company (JBNC), seeks a declaration that First American has a duty to defend JBNC in an underlying mortgage foreclosure action pursuant to a residential loan title insurance policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-03600, James B. Nutter & Company v. First American Title Insurance Company.

Banking & Financial Services

October 19, 2022, 6:05 AM