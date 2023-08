New Suit - Copyright

Dykema Gossett filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Monday in Texas Western District Court on behalf of James Avery Craftsman Inc. The suit names Luca + Danni Inc. for allegedly selling jewelry that infringes upon the plaintiff's copyrighted 'Joy of My Heart' design. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00969, James Avery Craftsman, Inc. v. Luca + Danni, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 07, 2023, 7:29 PM

Plaintiffs

James Avery Craftsman, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Dykema Gossett

defendants

Luca + Danni, Inc.

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims