Who Got The Work

HSBC Holdings, the Hong Kong banking and financial services company, has tapped attorneys Katherine M. Wolf of Wright & O'Donnell and Meredith Wooters of Manley Deas Kochalski as defense counsel in a pending civil RICO lawsuit. The case, filed Oct. 10 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Jalon & Associates and the Law Offices of Rook Ringer on behalf of Andres Jalon and Regenna A. Jalon, accuse the defendants of intentionally undermining the Home Affordable Modification Program, intended to forestall foreclosures, by offering homeowners fraudulent 'in-house' loan modifications rather than those mandated by the U.S. federal government. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eduardo C. Robreno, is 2:22-cv-04039, Jalon et al v. Bank Of America et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 24, 2022, 10:19 AM