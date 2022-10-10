New Suit - Civil RICO

Bank of America, HSBC Bank USA and other defendants were hit with a civil RICO lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Jalon & Associates and other counsel on behalf of Andres Jalon and Regenna A. Jalon, who accuse the defendants of intentionally undermining the Home Affordable Modification Program, intended to forestall foreclosures, by offering homeowners fraudulent 'in-house' loan modifications rather than those mandated by the U.S. federal government. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-04039, Jalon et al v. Bank Of America et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 10, 2022, 7:05 PM