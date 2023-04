Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Richards, Layton & Finger on Monday removed a lawsuit against Bank of America and Banc of America Strategic Investments Corporation to Delaware District Court. The suit, which seeks to recover assets belonging to the bankrupt Estate of Greensill Capital Inc., was filed by Morris James LLP and ArentFox Schiff on behalf of Craig R. Jalbert, acting as liquidation trustee. The case is 1:23-cv-00419, Jalbert v. Bank of America Corporation et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 19, 2023, 6:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Craig R. Jalbert

Plaintiffs

Morris James Delaware

defendants

Bank of America Corporation

Banc of America Strategic Investments Corporation

defendant counsels

Richards, Layton & Finger

nature of claim: 890/