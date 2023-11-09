Who Got The Work

Matthew R. Simpson and JonVieve Hill of Fisher & Phillips have entered appearances for Pyramid Network Services LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The complaint was filed Sept. 25 in Georgia Northern District Court by Barrett & Farahany on behalf of a construction manager who claims that he was put on indefinite unpaid leave after requesting accommodations for one of his disabilities. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg, is 1:23-cv-04346, Jakes v. Pyramid Network Services, LLC.

Telecommunications

November 09, 2023, 8:23 AM

Plaintiffs

Branden Jakes

Plaintiffs

Barrett Farahany

defendants

Pyramid Network Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA