New Suit

Towers of Channelside Condominium Association, Shield Coatings & Weatherproofing Inc. and other defendants were hit with a housing discrimination lawsuit on Thursday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Foley & Lardner on behalf of condo owner Atul Jain, whose balcony was allegedly damaged while being used by Shield as a base for painting the building exterior. According to the complaint, the defendants were retaliating against the plaintiff for filing an earlier lawsuit accusing the association of discriminating against him based on his Indian heritage. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00872, Jain v. Towers of Channelside Condominium Association Inc. et al.

Real Estate

April 20, 2023, 6:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Atul Jain

Plaintiffs

Foley & Lardner

defendants

Edward Rose

Jane Bonner

JoAnn Petruzzella

Lou Galdieri

Marilyn Daly

Michael Leads

Shield Coatings & Waterproofing, Inc.

Stephen Schwartz

Stephen Walters

The Towers of Channelside Condominium Association, Inc.

William Russell

nature of claim: 443/over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act