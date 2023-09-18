Cole, Scott & Kissane partner Jillian Strasser has entered an appearance for Nomi Health Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The complaint was filed July 31 in Florida Southern District Court by the Gallardo Law Office on behalf of a former employee who contends that he was wrongfully terminated while on medical leave in retaliation for being falsely accused of sexual harassment. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga, is 1:23-cv-22847, Jaime v. Nomi Health, Inc.
Health Care
September 18, 2023, 12:24 PM