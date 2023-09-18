Who Got The Work

Cole, Scott & Kissane partner Jillian Strasser has entered an appearance for Nomi Health Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The complaint was filed July 31 in Florida Southern District Court by the Gallardo Law Office on behalf of a former employee who contends that he was wrongfully terminated while on medical leave in retaliation for being falsely accused of sexual harassment. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga, is 1:23-cv-22847, Jaime v. Nomi Health, Inc.

Health Care

September 18, 2023, 12:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Elias Jaime

Plaintiffs

Gallardo Law Office

defendants

Nomi Health, Inc.

defendant counsels

Cole, Scott & Kissane

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA