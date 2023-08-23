Jail Where Trump Will Be Booked in Georgia Has Long Been Pla...

News From Law.com

Former President Donald Trump is expected to surrender on Thursday at the jail in Georgia's most populous county—an overcrowded facility with a reputation for violence and neglect that has prompted a federal investigation into conditions there. Trump will be released from Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, known colloquially as the Rice Street jail, once he is booked on charges of illegally scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia. Not all criminal defendants are handled that way.

District of Columbia

August 23, 2023, 7:38 PM

