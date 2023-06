Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher Bren & Sheridan on Monday removed a lawsuit against American Express to Minnesota District Court. The suit, over allegedly fraudulent transfers, was filed by Neve Webb on behalf of Jeffrey Jaglo and KRJ Inc. The case is 0:23-cv-01765, Jaglo et al. v. American Express Co.

Banking & Financial Services

June 12, 2023, 7:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Jeffrey Jaglo

Krj Incorporated

defendants

American Express Company

defendant counsels

Fisher Bren & Sheridan LLP

nature of claim: 890/