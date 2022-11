Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Frost & Sullivan to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Arthur T. Schofield on behalf of Robert F. Jaggers III, who claims he was wrongfully terminated in violation of the Florida Whistle Blower Act. The case is 9:22-cv-81843, Jaggers, III v. Frost & Sullivan.

Business Services

November 23, 2022, 8:19 PM