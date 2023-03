Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed a lawsuit against Elevance Health, the health insurance provider previously known as Anthem, to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Close & Hitchcock on behalf of a former employee who contends she was wrongfully terminated after seeking a religious-based exemption to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccination requirement. The case is 1:23-cv-00114, Jagger v. Elevance Health, Inc.

Health Care

March 17, 2023, 3:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Tina Jagger

defendants

Elevance Health, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination