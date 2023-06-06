New Suit - Contract

JAG Oil sued Wind River Resources, Hurley Oil Properties and the G. William Hurley Revocable Trust on Tuesday in North Dakota District Court over oil and gas royalties. The suit, brought by Fredrikson & Byron, arises from a dispute over whether 'top leases' qualify as 'extensions, renewal and substitute leases' and are therefore burdened by royalty interests under earlier leases. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00112, JAG Oil LP v. Wind River Resources Inc. et al.

Energy

June 06, 2023, 8:11 PM

Plaintiffs

JAG Oil Limited Partnership

Plaintiffs

Fredrikson & Byron

defendants

G. William Hurley Revocable Trust

Hurley Oil Properties, Inc.

Wind River Resources, Inc.

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property