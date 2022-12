Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, and Brighthouse Life Insurance to Michigan Eastern District Court. The complaint, for the alleged failure to pay monthly benefits, was filed by Braun Kendrick Finkbeiner on behalf of Mark Jaffe. The case is 2:22-cv-13157, Jaffe v. The Travelers Companies, Inc. et al.

Insurance

December 30, 2022, 3:31 PM