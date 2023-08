New Suit - Patent

Dickinson Wright and Schiffer APC filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Adobe Tuesday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit, which asserts a patent on behalf of Jonathan E. Jaffe, targets the defendant over the 'content credentials' feature included in its Creative Cloud software products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-06224, Jaffe v. Adobe, Inc.

Technology

August 01, 2023, 8:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Jonathan E Jaffe

Plaintiffs

Schiffer, Apc

defendants

Adobe, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims