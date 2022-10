Who Got The Work

Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith is defending Occidental Fire & Casualty Company of North Carolina in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, which pertains to claims arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed Sept. 9 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Simien & Simien on behalf of Christine Jaeckel. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo, is 2:22-cv-03273, Jaeckel v. Occidental Fire & Casualty Company of North Carolina.

Insurance

October 31, 2022, 4:54 AM