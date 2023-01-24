New Suit

Connell Foley filed a lawsuit against SSN Williamsport LLC, Peter Bhai and other defendants Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed on behalf of Dinesh Jadav and Kumud Hospitality LLC, accuses the owner of SSN Williamsport of misleading investors and co-owners regarding the operation and management of a hotel. The court action seeks $1.2 million in unpaid profits. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00396, Jadav et al v. Ssn Williamsport, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

January 24, 2023, 6:30 PM