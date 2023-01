New Suit - Trademark

Knobbe, Martens, Olson & Bear filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Superior Wellness Ltd. on Friday in California Central District Court on behalf of home bathtub hydrotherapy company Jacuzzi Brands LLC. The court action claims the defendant's AquaSolus Hot Tubs are confusingly similar to Jacuzzi’s J-300 Series. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00124, Jacuzzi Brands LLC v. Superior Wellness Ltd.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 20, 2023, 8:12 PM