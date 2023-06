Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Goldberg Segalla on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Sunbeam Products, a Newell Brands company, and Walmart to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Mateer Goff & Associates and Bartle + Marcus on behalf of Jacqueline Garcia. The case is 3:23-cv-50232, Jacqueline v. Sunbeam Products Inc et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 21, 2023, 10:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Jacqueline Garcia

defendants

Sunbeam Products Inc

Walmart Inc., Il

defendant counsels

Franco Moroney Buenik LLC

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims