Norfolk Southern, a Virginia-based rail transportation and logistics company, was hit with an employment lawsuit on Monday in Illinois Southern District Court. The suit was brought by Groves Powers on behalf of David Jacoby, who was terminated in late 2020. The suit accuses the defendant of wrongfully disregarding the plaintiff's appeal on the grounds that the appeal letter was not timely delivered by certified mail, even though the defendant had previously accepted appeal letters by email due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-02709, Jacoby v. Norfolk Southern Railway Co.

November 21, 2022, 6:46 PM