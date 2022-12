Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lederer Weston Craig on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm to Iowa Northern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from a rainstorm, was filed by Nazette Marner Nathanson & Shea on behalf of Eric Jacobus and Shelley Jacobus. The case is 1:22-cv-00153, Jacobus et al. v. State Farm Fire & Casualty Co.