Who Got The Work

Paul Efstratis and Taylor Sullivan of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith have stepped in to represent Ford Motor Co. in a pending breach-of-warranty lawsuit. The case, which pursues claims under the California Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, was filed July 5 in California Eastern District Court by Strategic Legal Practices on behalf of Dan Jacobson, the purchaser of a 2017 Ford F-250 vehicle. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd, is 1:22-cv-00826, Jacobson v. Ford Motor Co.