Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Wagner LLP on Wednesday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Sam's Club, the retail warehouse store chain, to Indiana Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Modesitt Law Firm on behalf of Marlena Jacobs. The case is 1:23-cv-00954, Jacobs v. Sam's East Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 31, 2023, 6:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Marlena Jacobs

defendants

Sam's East, Inc.

defendant counsels

Lewis Wagner

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims